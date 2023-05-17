There was much controversy from Monday night’s Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees game when Aaron Judge appeared to be peeking toward the dugout or to the first base coach to get information, and Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson confirmed what many suspected by admitting that he was tipping his pitches, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“From what I was told, I was kind of tipping the pitch,” Jay Jackson said, via Rosenthal. “It was (less) my grip when I was coming behind my ear. It was the time it was taking me from my set position, from my glove coming from my head to my hip. On fastballs, I was kind of doing it quicker than on sliders. They were kind of picking up on it.”

Jackson threw Aaron Judge six straight sliders, and the last one was hit 462 feet for a home run that extended the Yankees’ lead to 7-0 in the top of the eighth inning. The Yankees won the game 7-4, and won game two of the series on the back of another Judge eighth inning blast. His two-run home run that went 448 feet gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead, and they ended up winning the game 6-3.

When Judge was initially seen glancing over, it spawned a lot of speculation. MLB has told the Yankees that there will be no investigation and there was no wrongdoing. Giving a hitter signs based on a pitcher who is tipping, without that process being aided by the use of technology, is legal.

Jackson said it is his fault for tipping his pitch.

“If they knew it was coming and he clipped me, (then) he clipped me,” Jackson said, via Rosenthal. “I’m glad he hit it as far as he did.”

The Yankees took the first two games of the series, and it will be interesting to see what happens in games three and four on Wednesday and Thursday.