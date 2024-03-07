Alek Manoah was looking for a fresh start in 2024 following his down 2023 campaign. He entered camp in good shape and had Toronto Blue Jays fans excited for the '24 season. However, Manoah is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury and his Opening Day status is in question, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.
“From here, the #BlueJays will continue to evaluate Manoah daily. The MRI last week showed no structural damage, which is important, but at this point it’s obviously very unlikely that Manoah will be ready for Opening Day,” Matheson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
This update came after it was revealed that Manoah is battling a sore shoulder and was ultimately not able to throw his scheduled bullpen Thursday, according to Matheson as well.
Blue Jays: Alek Manoah uncertainty
Manoah, 26, made the All-Star team in 2022 and finished third in American League Cy Young voting. He posted a stellar 2.24 ERA and 0.992 WHIP across 31 starts.
In 2023, though, Manoah pitched to a disappointing 5.87 ERA in 19 starts. Trade rumors even swirled around the 2022 All-Star. Toronto decided to keep Manoah, however, and they still believe in his future.
It would not be surprising to see Manoah replicate his 2022 success in the future. Staying healthy will obviously be the most important factor, though. He doesn't have a strict timeline for his return from this current shoulder injury, but Toronto is hopeful he will not need to miss a significant amount of time.
As for the Blue Jays, they are looking to make another postseason run in 2024. Toronto features an impressive core of players who feature enough talent and potential to lead them throughout the '24 campaign.
With that being said, competing in the American League East is a challenge. It is arguably the deepest division in the entire sport right now.
Still, the Blue Jays will remain confident moving forward.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Alek Manoah's injury status as they are made available.