Blue Jays manager John Schneider has been impressed with Alek Manoah's growth throughout the offseason.

The Toronto Blue Jays are counting on a bounce back season from starting pitcher Alek Manoah. While nothing seemed to go right for Manoah in 2023, John Schneider thinks he has what it takes to turn things around in 2024.

While the Blue Jays have a strong rotation on paper, a healthy and successful Manoah would take it to another level. As Toronto prepares for spring training, Schneider has been impressed with what he has seen from the right-hander early on in the offseason, via Jon Morosi of The MLB Network.

“He attacked the offseason. One he felt good to go and ready to start his throwing progression, he just really nailed it,” Schneider said. “He came in noticeably in better shape. It allows him to move down the mound more efficiently, more accustom to what we're seeing.”

“I'm sure there's a lot of naysayers for him this year,” Schneider continued. “He's about a good as a competitor as there is. I'm not going to put anything past that kid.”

Toronto's manager said Manoah's first bullpen session looked like his old self rather than the 2023 season. That campaign was marred by a controversial demotion, injuries and overall ineffectiveness.

However, the 2022 season saw Alek Manoah earn the first All-Star nod of his young career. Over 31 starts, Manoah put up a 16-7 ERA with a 2.24 ERA and a 180/51 K/BB ratio.

As the Blue Jays work through spring training, whether or not Manoah earns a spot in the rotation will be one of the more intriguing storylines. After putting in the work through the offseason, the right-hander has a firm supporter in John Schneider.