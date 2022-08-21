The New York Yankees picked up a much-needed win on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tensions flared during the game after Alek Manoah hit Aaron Judge with a pitch, prompting some members of the Yankees to lose their temper. Among those players was Gerrit Cole, who leaped over the dugout railing and onto the field in order to shout at Manoah and defend his teammate.

Judge managed to deescalate the situation and took his base without much more incident, but that didn’t stop Manoah from taking a shot at Cole after the game. During his post-game interview following the Jays’ loss, Manoah slammed Cole for his antics, via Tim and Friends on Twitter.

"If Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time." – Alek Manoah on Gerrit Cole's reaction to Aaron Judge being hit by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/Mn0TKYo8No — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) August 21, 2022

“Been struggling with my sinker for about 5-6 starts now. I made a pitch, and obviously, it hit Judge. Obviously, I looked at him and I said, ‘Man, you know I’m not trying to do that,’ and I think he understood that. I think if Gerrit [Cole] wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time,” said Manoah.

Manoah didn’t shy away from taking a shot at Cole. The Yankees’ ace had to be held back by members of the coaching staff as he was unleashing a barrage of words in Manoah’s direction. The Blue Jays’ All-Star simply let Cole know that he’s here and isn’t backing down. If Cole has something more to add, he can try taking a few more steps onto the field next time he has an issue with one of Manoah’s pitches.

Judge and Manoah looked to come to an understanding after the bean ball, and the slugger was clearly trying to keep his team calm in the aftermath. Manoah had been throwing up and in on Yankees hitters throughout the game, and Cole wasn’t convinced the pitch that hit Judge was an accident.

Manoah didn’t take too kindly to Cole’s antics, and the young hurler didn’t hesitate to bring up the incident in his post-game presser.