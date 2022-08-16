Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 4-word truth bomb after loss to Rays

Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.

Gerrit Cole: "We need a spark." Can that spark come from this group in the Bronx? Absolutely. But at a certain point, that spark can also come from some of the young guys performing well in Triple-A… — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) August 16, 2022

Gerrit Cole had extra reason to feel disappointed over the outcome of the latest Yankees game. He started for New York in this series opener against the Rays and pitched solidly for six innings, allowing just an earned run on five hits while punching out six Tampa Bay batters in the process. It’s just that the Yankees’ run support was nowhere to be found, leaving Cole and the Yankees’ pitching staff with no cushion to work with at all.

Gerrit Cole and the Yankees’ starters are fifth in the MLB this season with 5.27 runs behind them per nine innings on the mound, but that number has gone down to just 4.24 in the second half, so far. Moreover, according to ESPN Stats & Info, the Yankees have now gone 0-5 in their last five games in which their starter put up a quality start.