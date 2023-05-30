Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass briefly addressed the media on Tuesday, apologizing for sharing a video endorsing anti-LGBTQ boycotts.

Bass re-posted a video to his Instagram story on Monday that called for boycotts of Target and Bud Light following the promotion of Pride campaigns by both companies.

“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that,” Bass said. “I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized with them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.”

With June being Pride Month, the Blue Jays are celebrating Pride Weekend on June 9 and 10 at their home games against the Minnesota Twins. Bass will be a part of those festivities, even if it’s just to do his job on the mound during one of those games.

“The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say,” Bass said.

This is not the first time Bass has been at the heart of some controversy this season. In April, Bass received heavy backlash after complaining on Twitter that a flight attendant forced his pregnant wife to clean up popcorn that the couple’s child spilled on the floor.

Anthony Bass has a 4.50 ERA in 20 appearances this season for the Blue Jays.