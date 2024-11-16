The Toronto Blue Jays have made a notable addition to their front office, hiring former Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell as Vice President of Baseball Operations and Assistant General Manager. The news signals a strategic move by the Blue Jays as they bolster their leadership team.

“Blue Jays are hiring David Bell as VP [of] baseball operations and assistant GM,” via Shi Davidi on X, formerly Twitter.

Bell, who served as the Reds’ manager from 2019 until his dismissal in late September, brings years of managerial and operational experience to the Blue Jays. Interestingly, this marks a full-circle moment for Bell, as he had previously interviewed with Toronto before taking the managerial role in Cincinnati.

“Bell was fired as Reds manager in late September. He interviewed with the Blue Jays before taking the job in Cincinnati, with Charlie Montoyo ending up filling the vacancy in Toronto,” Davidi noted.

The Reds dismissed Bell despite signing him to a contract extension midway through the 2024 season. Cincinnati had entered the year with high expectations following a surprising playoff-contending season in 2023, but a disappointing 76-81 record and fourth-place finish in the National League Central led to the decision. Injuries and underperformance plagued the Reds throughout the campaign, with key players like Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and TJ Friedl spending significant time on the injured list.

Blue Jays are making moves early in the offseason

Bell’s tenure in Cincinnati was marked by both challenges and successes. Over six seasons, he compiled a 409-456 record. While the team endured rebuilding years, including a 100-loss season in 2022, Bell also led them to three winning seasons (2020, 2021, 2023) and one playoff appearance during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Reds were eliminated in the first round without scoring a run against the Braves.

Despite the Reds' struggles, Bell earned praise for fostering a positive clubhouse environment and getting the best out of his players, even during difficult stretches. However, the team’s inability to capitalize on late-season opportunities and frequent lapses in fundamentals, such as baserunning and defense, ultimately led to his departure.

For the Blue Jays, Bell’s hiring reflects their commitment to strengthening their leadership structure. His wealth of experience, both on the field and behind the scenes, positions him as a valuable asset in shaping Toronto’s competitive future. With his knowledge of team dynamics and player development, Bell’s new role could have a significant impact as the Blue Jays aim to build on their recent successes and contend for a championship.

As Toronto gears up for the 2025 season, Bell’s addition to the front office signals a continued focus on bringing in seasoned baseball minds to guide the franchise.