The Cincinnati Reds are surprising everyone this season and suddenly find themselves in the mix for the NL Central title. Amid their impressive campaign, the organization has rewarded manager David Bell with a brand new extension that will run through 2026:

The #Reds and manager David Bell have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/ihMTVb4U9F — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 29, 2023

Bell was hired by the Reds in 2018 and has compiled a 307-343 record since he took over. Cincinnati even made the postseason in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, their first appearance in October baseball since 2013.

At the moment, the Reds sit at 56-48 and trail the first-place Brewers by just 1.5 games in the division. While the arrival of rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz has done wonders for this ball club, there's no questioning that Bell's managing has made a difference, too.

The 50-year-old played over 10 seasons in the Majors as an infielder for six different teams including the Guardians (Indians at the time), Cardinals, Brewers, and others. This is his first managerial job. Bell's contract was set to expire at the end of the 2023 season.

While winning the NL Central would be ideal, Cincinnati currently occupies the final Wild Card spot in the NL, but the likes of Miami and Arizona are right on their heels. Offense is the clear bright spot for the Reds, ranking 10th in the MLB with 4.8 runs per contest while excelling with small ball, swiping a league-best 119 bags.

Pitching meanwhile is a struggle with a team ERA of 4.69. Perhaps Cincy will go out at the trade deadline and improve their staff in the hopes of making a playoff run.