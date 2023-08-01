The Toronto Blue Jays got an injury scare when shortstop Bo Bichette went out early in a crucial matchup against division foe Baltimore Orioles as they fight to stay alive in the playoff race.

Bichette left the game in the third inning after he injured his right knee while rounding first base. He was 2-for-2 in the game, and has been the Jays top hitter throughout the 2023 campaign.

Bo Bichette has left the game with an apparent leg injury after rounding first base. pic.twitter.com/rFsZWMxvZ3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 1, 2023

“We’re still kind of gathering information to see what we’re going to do next,” said manager John Schneider. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Pitcher Chris Bassitt chimed in on the team's concern with their star shortstop exiting the game, who said that he ‘jammed it' in reference to the nature of the knee injury.

“He’s our best player,” Bassitt told reporters after the game per MLB.com. “Obviously, we’re waiting a lot more anxiously than you guys are.”

Bichette has been a stalwart for the Blue Jays, playing in 159 games in each of the last two seasons as well as nearly every game in 2023. Toronto hasn't had to worry about using a backup shortstop for the majority of the time due to his consistent performance. Not only is he playing every game, but he leads the team with a .321 average, and leads the entire American League with 144 hits.

The Blue Jays are in the heat of an AL wildcard battle, currently holding on to the third and final spot. AL East division rivals Red Sox and Yankees are waiting just 3 games back, and the Jays can't afford to lose Bichette or stumble in the race. They currently hold +1400 odds to win the World Series, the seventh best odds overall.