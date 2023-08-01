Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette just exited Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with a leg injury in the third inning. Bichette pulled up on the base paths between first and second and reached for his right knee.

“Bo Bichette tried to stop after rounding first toward second on a single to RF, grabbed at his right knee and stopped in pain,” Jays columnist Shi Davidi wrote on Twitter. “He was tagged out to end the inning and is being replaced by Santiago Espinal.

Bichette was able to carefully walk back to the dugout on his own, but injuries like this are scary. You never want to see non-contact injuries, particularly related to the knee.

This is a brutal sight for Blue Jays fans. Bichette is Toronto's best player, hitting .318 on the year, best in the American League. He accounts for 15% of the team's total hits on the season.

The Blue Jays are already clinging to a Wild Card spot with two AL East rivals, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, right behind them.

Winning the division is still a possibility for the Blue Jays. However, this injury comes at as bad a time as any. Monday's contest is the first of a four-game series against the first-place Orioles. They follow that up with three more against the Red Sox.

Bichette will be considered day-to-day until the team has more information. However, it's a safe bet that he misses the rest of this series, even without a significant diagnosis.