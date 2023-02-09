Bo Bichette has taken the league by storm since joining the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays wanted to ensure Bichette stays in Toronto much longer and have agreed to a long-term extension with the shortstop.

Bichette has signed a three-year, $36.6 million extension, via the MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. The extension buys out Bichette’s final three arbitration years and keeps him under Blue Jays’ team control through the 2025 season. The contract can reach $40.65 million through awards and escalators, via The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Bo Bichette has been with the Blue Jays since 2019, appearing in 393 games. In that time, he has hit .297 with 69 home runs, 239 RBI and 46 stolen. He was an All Star in 2021 and finished 11th in MVP voting in 2022.

The Blue Jays’ shortstop has been one of the best hitters in the big leagues over the past two seasons. His 189 hits last season were the most in the American League and the third-most in the MLB. In 2021, Bichette’s 191 once again led the AL while ranking second in the entire sport.

Toronto is clearly crediting Bichette for his recent success. His contract extension is larger than what players such as Rafael Devers, Manny Machado and Carlos Correa received during arbitration, via Rosenthal.

Bichette has been dynamite for Toronto since making the jump to the big leagues. The Blue Jays are in the hunt for a World Series after making the postseason two out of the last three years. Now with their star shortstop locked up, the Blue Jays are ready to prove they are one of the best teams in all of the MLB.