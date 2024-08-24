The Toronto Blue Jays have received positive news regarding two key players, All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette and All-Star closer Jordan Romano, who are both making strides on their paths to recovery from injuries. This update comes at a crucial time as the team continues to struggle as we near the end of the 2024 campaign.

Romano's progress post-surgery

Romano, the team's standout closer, has been sidelined following elbow surgery, a significant blow to the Blue Jays' bullpen. However, the latest updates indicate encouraging progress in his recovery. According to a tweet on X, formerly Twitter from Arden Zwelling of SportsNet, Romano is expected to begin a throwing progression next week, a critical step towards regaining his form.

The Blue Jays are optimistic about his rehabilitation process and intend to have him back in the major leagues before the season concludes. This return could provide a significant boost to the team's bullpen strength as they prepare for the critical final stretch of the season.

Bo Bichette's recovery timeline

On the other hand, Bo Bichette, one of the Blue Jays' star infielders, is making positive strides in his recovery from a calf injury. Bichette is currently working on building up his strength and is on track to join the team in Boston next Tuesday to complete his rehabilitation, according to Zwelling.

This phase of his recovery will include baserunning tests, which are crucial for determining his readiness for game action. If Bichette passes these tests, he could be heading out on a rehab assignment as early as next weekend. This timeline suggests that Bichette could rejoin the Blue Jays' lineup soon, providing a timely enhancement to their offensive capabilities.

Bichette’s dynamic abilities at the plate and in the field are critical components of Toronto’s strategy, enhancing both their defensive alignments and batting order, and the reason they didn't trade him away at the deadline.

The potential returns of Romano and Bichette are timely as the Blue Jays look to end the season on a strong note, hoping to improve next year. Romano's presence in the bullpen can stabilize late-game scenarios, while Bichette's all-around play adds depth and potency to the Blue Jays' lineup. The team and fans alike are hopeful that these developments will translate into successful comebacks for both players, ultimately strengthening the team.

As the Blue Jays continue their campaign, the progress of Romano and Bichette will be closely monitored. Their successful return to full health and performance could be pivotal in the team's lack of excitement amidst an ever disappointing season in 2024.