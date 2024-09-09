The Toronto Blue Jays are having a very poor season, which led to the organization blowing it up at the trade deadline and moving several important players. There was speculation that franchise cornerstones Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr could also be traded, but the star duo have stayed put.

Heading into the offseason, however, it remains to be seen if the two will be in Toronto for the foreseeable future. Trade buzz surrounding Bichette has been active, but it appears the infielder wants to play with Vladdy for many years to come.

Via Sportsnet:

“When I had time to think about what I want, basically, my ultimate goal really is to play with Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.) forever, to win a championship with him and to do that with this organization,” Bichette said during an interview at Truist Park before heading out for a rehab assignment with triple-A Buffalo that starts Tuesday. “I'm 100 percent committed to doing whatever it takes to accomplish those things. That's where I'm at.”

While there's been speculation that Bichette won't re-sign, he made it very clear that remaining in a Blue Jays uniform is a top priority. His contract expires at the end of the 2025 campaign so if Toronto aims to lock Bichette up, this winter would be the time to do it.

Can Blue Jays afford Guerrero Jr and Bichette?

Sure, the Blue Jays were in the mix until the very end for Shohei Ohtani, which means they have money. That being said, committing long-term to both Vladdy and Bo is not only complicated financially but also means Toronto needs to keep this roster extremely competitive yearly. These two want to be in the World Series and finally bring one back to Canada. That is Bichette's No. 1 goal and he wants to do it alongside Guerrero Jr:

“We've talked since we were 18 years old in low-A, we've looked at each other every single year and told each other that we want to be together forever and win as many championships as we can,” said Bichette. “From my point of view, what I'm focused on now is how do we get back to who we are here.”

Although the Blue Jays have struggled as a whole offensively in '24, it's been a season to forget for Bichette. He hasn't played since mid-July due to a calf injury and overall, has slashed just .222 with four home runs and 30 RBI in 80 contests. That's not the type of production we're used to seeing from one of the best all-around players in the Majors.

Since coming up to the big leagues in 2019, Bichette has been a consistent piece in the Blue Jays lineup. He's a career .290 hitter and has led the American League twice in hits. As for Vladdy, he's one of the lone bright spots for Toronto this year, slashing .324 with 28 homers and 94 RBI.

The reality is the Blue Jays still haven't made a deep playoff run in the Vladdy-Bo era. So, will the ball club commit to both of them financially? It's a massive decision they will have to make in the coming months.