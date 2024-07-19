It has been a disappointing season for the Toronto Blue Jays. As a result, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have been mentioned in no shortage of trade rumors. Both players are set to enter free agency after the 2025 season and trading them now would net a quality return for Toronto. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is also a player to keep an eye on.

Chris Bassitt trade?

Morosi notes that a “strong contingent” of scouts will attend Friday night's Blue Jays game against the Detroit Tigers to watch Bassitt and Jack Flaherty. Bassitt is under contract through the 2025 season as well. Trading him now would lead to greater value than waiting until the offseason or next year's trade deadline.

Bassitt has pitched to a respectable 3.52 ERA across 107.1 innings so far in 2024. The veteran right-handed hurler has also struck out 100 batters during that span. Bassitt may not be a superstar, but he is a former All-Star with a proven track record. Many contenders would love to add a pitcher like Bassitt to their rotations.

Morosi also made another interesting report about the Blue Jays' overall trade plans.

Blue Jays' potential trade plans

The Blue Jays are reportedly not limiting their trade talks to players close to free agency.

“The Blue Jays are expected to consider trade offers for players under contract beyond 2024, not merely those on expiring contracts,” Morosi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, Guerrero, Bichette and Bassitt are all under contract beyond 2025. However, they have just one more season remaining. It will be interesting to see if Toronto listens on players under contract past the 2025 campaign.

At the very least, Morosi's report makes the possibility of a Bassitt deal even more realistic. It also adds more intrigue to possible Guerrero and Bichette trades.

The Blue Jays currently hold a 44-52 record. They are in last place in the American League East and appear to be trending towards a rebuild. Unless Toronto comes out of the All-Star break scorching hot, they will likely be a seller ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.

Guerrero and Bichette will continue to receive the most attention. Bassitt, and other veteran Blue Jays players, will also be worth monitoring as the trade deadline draws near.