The Toronto Blue Jays activated designated hitter Brandon Belt off the injured list ahead of Wednesday's game, according to Arden Zwelling.

Belt was sidelined with left hamstring inflammation but was on the shelf for the minimum of 10 days. The Blue Jays went 4-5 without him in the lineup. Belt is slotted right toward the top of Toronto's lineup upon his return as he'll bat third between Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

This season Belt is hitting .263 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 16 RBIs in 48 games. He was heating up at the plate before his injury, with six of his eight hits in June going to extra bases.

Belt's return will be a welcome sight for Blue Jays fans who have had to watch their offense falter as of late without him in the lineup. Toronto has scored three or fewer runs in six of its last eight games and lost the two games they topped that number during that span.

Injuries limited Belt to 97 games in 2021 and 78 games in 2022. The Blue Jays will be hoping that this hamstring issue is not one that is reoccurring.

Despite his recent absence, Belt is second among American League designated hitters in All-Star Game voting. Unfortunately for Belt, he is more than a million votes behind Shohei Ohtani, though he should hold his ground for second and reach the final vote against the all-world superstar.

Brandon Belt's return could bring a spark to the Blue Jays lineup and get them back to consistently winning games. Toronto enters Wednesday's action with a 40-35 record and a game out of an AL wild card spot.