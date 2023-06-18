Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays lost their fifth game in eight tries Saturday against the Texas Rangers. The team managed just two runs in a 4-2 road loss.

Afterward Varsho, who was traded to the Blue Jays this offseason from Arizona, got real with reporters. The Blue Jays' outfielder said the team has too much talent to perform the way it has lately.

“There's too many good players in this lineup not to happen,” he said. “We’re right there. It’s about getting that big hit in that big moment and not trying to do too much. Obviously, it’s a little bit of luck added onto it. We’re right there.”

The Blue Jays' outfielder and catcher has hit just .231 this season. Toronto has a .263 team average, fifth among all MLB teams. Toronto is now a solid 11 games behind Tampa Bay for first place in the AL East. Some of the team's biggest names could be moved at the trade deadline.

Fans in the comments section of MLB Twitter seemed even more frustrated than Varsho.

“The thing that amazes me is how incomplete this team seemingly is year after year… And why it seems to have the same needs every year?” asked one fan named James. “If I suck at my job for a long time I get fired. What's the deal with (GM Ross) Atkins?”

Varsho is hitting over .300 in June. He blasted a solo home run that brought the Jays to within 3-2, but it wasn't enough.

Next up for the Blue Jays is the series finale on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Charlie Bassitt, who sports a 7-5 record with a 4.02 ERA, is expected to oppose Jon Gray of the Rangers.