The Toronto Blue Jays got back in the win column on Monday night with a big victory over the lowly Washington Nationals and in the process, Kevin Gausman reached an impressive feat.

The Jays ace racked up his 200th strikeout of the season, sitting down seven via the K in five innings of work while surrendering three runs on seven hits. While it wasn't his sharpest outing, manager John Schneider was still very impressed with Gausman reaching the 200 mark before the last month of the season.

Via MLB.com:

“Two hundred strikeouts before September is pretty damn impressive,” said Schneider. “On a night where he probably wasn’t his sharpest and we were hoping for him to go pretty deep into the game, I thought he made big pitches when he had to.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

For once, Gausman actually got some run support, too. The Blue Jays scored all six of their runs by the fifth inning. Producing at the plate when Gausman is on the hill has been a serious problem for Toronto. Not exactly ideal considering he's their best starter.

Gausman knew he didn't have his best stuff Monday but continued to battle until his last pitch:

“When you’re constantly searching out there, you make a pitch and feel like that’s it,” Kevin Gausman explained. “Then, on the next pitch, I fell off the mound tonight. You don’t ever see me do that. I was just a little out of whack. I got fortunate that I went through five.”

With the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros also winning, the Jays remain 2.5 games back in the Wild Card race.