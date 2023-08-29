The Toronto Blue Jays got a decent performance Monday night from pitcher Kevin Gausman against the Washington Nationals at home. But it's more than just about that for the team and for Gausman, who became the newest member of an exclusive statistical franchise club, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“Kevin Gausman is the 3rd pitcher in Blue Jays franchise history to record 200 strikeouts in consecutive seasons, joining Roy Halladay and Roger Clemens.”

Gausman actually looked shaky early, as he allowed the first run of the contest, but he held it together for the most part on his way to picking up his 10th win of the season, with the Blue Jays earning a 6-3 victory. The 32-year-old Gausman pitched for five innings and struck out seven Nationals batters while allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

Perhaps the most important takeaway for the Blue Jays from that game is that they helped boost their chances to make the playoffs. Toronto is lagging behind the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East division and has just been displaced in the third and final Wild Card spot in the AL. Still, the Blue Jays are very much in the running for at least a Wild Card ticket.

On the season, Kevin Gausman has a 10-8 record with a 3.30 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 26 starts.

Last year, Gausman went 12-10 with a 3.35 ERA and 205 total strikeouts across 31 starts with the Blue Jays. He can surpass his strikeouts total in 2022 in his next start likely against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.