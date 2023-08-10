The Toronto Blue Jays did not have a happy ending to their afternoon contest against the Cleveland Guardians, with trouble beginning during a seventh inning argument that resulted in the the ejection of George Springer and his manager John Schneider.

The Jays had two men on with one out in the 7th as they trailed 4-3 to the Guardians. Springer was called out on a low strike 3, and immediately protested the call to the ump as he walked off, while his manager came flying out of the dugout.

Both the manager and his star outfielder were tossed out simultaneously by umpire Jeremie Rehak, and they were furious at his decision. Schneider spoke out about the incident after the game, and said he was upset because he wanted the players to decide the game, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“What he said I don’t think warranted an ejection. What I said did,” Schneider explained to reporters in his postgame presser.

George Springer and manager John Schneider were ejected after this called strike three and they were LIVID pic.twitter.com/U5kUdc7zzv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2023

The manager didn't clarify what exactly he or Springer said to warrant getting tossed, but all parties were fired up and no one was surprised to see them removed after the argument.

The Blue Jays are holding on to a slim margin in the AL wildcard, sitting in the last spot with the Seattle Mariners hot on their heels. They aren't entirely out of the AL East division race, but the Orioles and Rays have enough of a cushion at seven games. Every game matters down the stretch, and having two team members ejected in a loss is not good for their positive momentum.