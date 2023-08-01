The Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 4-2 decision at home to the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Blue Jays Manager John Schneider was not happy with the umpiring, as evidenced by post game comments.

On a night the Blue Jays also lost star shortstop Bo Bichette, the final result wasn't any better. The Blue Jays' bullpen got a boost recently, but the focus was on the opposing team's ‘pen on Monday.

Toronto gave up two hits each to Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan Mountcastle as they were unable to score a run against 6-foot-8, 284 pound Orioles closer Félix Bautista, nicknamed ‘The Mountain.'

FINAL

Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2 Austin Hays picks up his first save of the year with an unbelievable diving catch in the 9th, while Felix Bautista picks up save 29. What a finish #Birdland pic.twitter.com/tX7gWfy0kv — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) August 1, 2023

Bautista shut the door with three strikeouts in 1.2 innings, leading to a take from Schneider on the strike zone the hulking reliever was given down the stretch of the pivotal Monday night game.

#Bluejays not happy with the late game strike zone interpretation. John Schneider: “I don’t think Felix Bautista needs any help.” — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) August 1, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Felix Bautista is the best pitcher who ever lived getting calls 6 inches off the plate,” wrote one fan, backing Schneider in a Twitter comment after the game.

The Blue Jays have now lost two in a row after dropping Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Angeles. The team is 6 1/2 games behind the Orioles in the American League West and 1.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. With a 5-5 record in their last ten contests, the Blue Jays are one of four teams in their division with a .500 record during that time frame, and the Orioles are the lone exception (6-4).

The Blue Jays will need to heal their wounds quickly because three games remain with the Orioles heading into the team's road series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Recently, third baseman Matt Chapman broke the ice on a disagreement he had with Schneider over a Shohei Ohtani home run that left the team reeling in the series against the Angels.

It spoke volumes as to how the team is expected to handle things heading down the stretch of what could become an exciting pennant race, if the Jays can get back to their winning ways.

“That’s just everyone being competitive and wanting to win baseball games,” Chapman said previously. “I think just heat of the moment kind of thing and keep that between me and my teammates and the coaches.

“I get passionate sometimes. I could probably have handled it better, but it comes from a good place. Sometimes I get fired up.”