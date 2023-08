The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly trading for St. Louis Cardinals SS Paul DeJong, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. The trade comes after Bo Bichette left Monday's game with a knee injury. DeJong will provide valuable infield depth for Toronto.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

More to come.