The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to remain in contention for a Wild Card spot, so every game is important for them, especially as Bo Bichette works his way back from an injury. On Thursday, things got a bit rowdy against the Cleveland Guardians in the top of the 7th inning. George Springer was called out on strikes, and he wasn't thrilled about it.

Springer walked away telling umpire Jeremie Rehak something, which led to an ejection, and manager John Schneider came out and also got his money's worth in another ejection.

George Springer and manager John Schneider were ejected after this called strike three and they were LIVID pic.twitter.com/U5kUdc7zzv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2023

With two on and two out, the called third strike was a bit low, especially with the strike zone on the screen. However, what George Springer said to Remak as he walked away certainly didn't look like it was worthy of an ejection, which led to Schneider's quick appearance from the dugout.

Blue Jays fans, and MLB fans in general, weren't thrilled as we witness yet another questionable strike call and ejection from the umpires.

This is absolutely bullcrap. George Springer gets the Gordon Ramsay treatment for arguing that it was a ball, and Schneider got ejected too for sticking up to his player. That is terrible. I don't like it. John Schneider and George Springer don't deserve this#NextLevel — Keeshan (@Keeshan26284093) August 10, 2023

Between George Springer's questionable ejection & Alejandro Kirk's popout, this is probably the most frustration we've seen from the #BlueJays in a while. Hard to blame them, either. — Thomas Hall (@ThomasHall85) August 10, 2023

George Springer letting a whole season of frustration out on the home plate umpire in Cleveland — Brendan Dunlop (@Brendan_Dunlop) August 10, 2023

John Schneider also made his feelings felt and was ejected not too long ago in a game against the Baltimore Orioles, so frustrations have been boiling over for the Blue Jays manager.

The Blue Jays entered Thursday's game 6.5 games back of the American League East lead and holding on to the final AL Wild Card spot, although the Seattle Mariners are two games behind them with a lot of baseball left to play.

Ejections such as these ones, especially for questionable strike calls, aren't going to help, and the MLB robot umpire debate should be back in the fold.