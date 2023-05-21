A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The losing skid continues for John Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays, who suffered a 6-5 loss at home to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. That was the Blue Jays’ third loss in a row and fifth in six games.

Adding more to the disappointment for Toronto was the head-scratching error of John Schneider, whose visit to starter Alex Manoah on the mound caused the pitcher to get mandatorily removed from the hill. As it turned out, that was the second time Manoah was visited on the mound in the same inning, and by rule, that meant he had to be replaced. Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker went to Manoah first and it appeared that Schneider was not able to take a mental note of that.

“I [screwed] up,” Schneider admitted when he spoke about his mistake following Toronto’s 6-5 loss (h/t Keegan Matheson of MLB.com). “I forgot Pete went out there, because we were talking about a lot of different stuff.”

Manoah ended up pitching for only 5.2 innings and had only thrown for 85 pitches before exiting the game. He allowed just two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts against the Orioles. Toronto’s bullpen would later allow three earned runs on five hits the rest of the way.

John Schneider should and knows he had to do better, especially since he’s the one managing the Blue Jays, who are now in last place in the American League East division with a 25-20 record.

The Blue Jays will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Orioles this Sunday.