The Baltimore Orioles (28-16) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (25-19) for the first of a three-game series! First pitch commences Friday at 7:08 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Orioles-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-146)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Blue Jays

TV: Sportsnet, MASN/2

Stream: Apple TV+

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Second in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 27-17 (61%)

Over Record: 22-19-2 (54%)

Baltimore continues to serve as one of the best stories in baseball this season. The Orioles sit in second place in the best division in baseball and sit 12 games over .500 just 44 games into the season. Baltimore features strong two-way play – ranking ninth in runs and 14th in team ERA. That said, their offense likely needs to do the heavy lifting tonight as the Blue Jays will get their runs. As a result, Baltimore needs their young sluggers to continue their strong start to the season if they want to cover as road underdogs in Toronto tonight.

Righty Kyle Gibson (4-3) makes his 10th start of the season for the Orioles tonight. The long-time Twins starter cemented himself as a prototypical innings-eater over the past few seasons. He doesn’t hold incredible ratios (4.67 ERA and 1.40 WHIP) but has shown the ability to will his team to victory. Gibson started the season 4-0 thanks to a stellar 3.38 ERA in the month of April. However, things took a turn for the worse this month with three losses and a 6.11 ERA at the hands of the Pirates, Rays, and Royals. Things don’t get any easier this time around as the Blue Jays boast a potent lineup. Toronto pegged Gibson for seven runs on 12 hits in his lone start against them last season.

The Orioles have been solid all around this season – ranking ninth in OPS, 10th in isolated power, and third in walk rate. In recent games, center fielder Cedric Mullins did most of the heavy lifting. Mullins holds a .360 average over his last seven games – picking up 19 total bases and six RBI in the process. Catcher Adley Rutschman is right behind him with a .348 average, 16 total bases, and four RBI during their last seven games.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Third in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 22-22 (50%)

Over Record: 20-22-2 (48%)

Toronto has had a strong season thus far. While they may sit in third place in their division, that speaks more to the quality of the AL East rather than their own inefficiencies. Still, the Blue Jays struggle with consistency at times despite a star-studded lineup and strong pitchers in their rotation. They are most recently coming off a 3-1 home series loss to the Yankees but had previously swept the first-place Braves. As a result, the Blue Jays need to find some sort of consistency (particularly at the plate) if they want to cover as 1.5-run favorites tonight.

Southpaw Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) looks to maintain his perfect record tonight as he takes the mound for the Blue Jays. The Japanese hurler has been stellar through eight stats with a 3.89 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. His strikeout and walk numbers look strong with an 8.6 K/9 and 5.0 K:BB. That said, Kikiuchi’s 2023 has been marred by inconsistency. He output three poor starts – allowing at least four runs to the Braves, Red Sox, and Angels. However, the lefty was lights out in his other five starts during which he allowed just three runs in 29 innings. That said, the Orioles had their way with Kikuchi last season – pegging him for 15 earned runs in 16.2 innings of work. As a result, Kikuchi needs to channel the ace version of himself tonight if the Blue Jays want to cover as 1.5-run favorites.

Despite ranking 12th in runs and 13th in total bases, an argument exists that this Blue Jays lineup has underperformed thus far. They do rank in the top half of the league in OPS but have struggled to generate power – ranking 21st in isolated power and 19th in home run rate. However, Toronto certainly has the chops to improve on that end given the names in their lineup. Bo Bichette has been everything Toronto could’ve asked for thus far. He leads the team with a .328 average, nine home runs, and 29 RBI.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Baltimore has been strong this season (especially against the run line). However, the inconsistency of Kyle Gibson makes them a tough sell tonight.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+122)