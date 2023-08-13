The Toronto Blue Jays are 7.5 games out of first place in the AL East after a 5-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. After the game, manager John Schneider did his best to calm Blue Jays fans, after it was revealed that the team had fallen out of a Wild Card spot, pending the results of tonight's Mariners vs. Orioles game.

The Blue Jays recently made a decision on legend Jose Bautista that was a boost of morale for the team. Schneider revealed the truth behind his and George Springer's recent ejections vs. the Nationals.

The #BlueJays have fallen out of a Wild Card spot, pending the result of the Mariners game. Schneider:

“There’s a lot of time left. Where we end up is totally different from where we are now with who’s coming back from the IL and things like that. No, I’m not concerned at all.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 12, 2023

The Blue Jays have now lost four of five games including two of three to the Cubs as the second half of MLB's season continues. The losing skid followed a four wins in five games stretch that had fans looking on the positive side of things.

For Toronto to make up ground in the AL East, the team will need to focus on closing out games and playing to its strengths down the stretch. The Blue Jays currently rank in the top five in both hitting and pitching, giving them an opportunity to make up ground fast.

Schneider and the Blue Jays have plenty of time to right the ship. The team will take on the rival Orioles on August 22 before getting their shot at the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays on September 22.

If the team can avoid pushing the panic button as Schneider advised, they just may have what it takes to make the AL East race interesting down the stretch.