Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider caught a lot of heat when he pulled Jose Berrios from Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Minnesota Twins early on in the fourth inning to put in Yusei Kikuchi, which resulted in two runs scoring. Schneider said it is fair to question the decision.

“He had electric stuff. Tough to take him out,” John Schneider said, via ESPN. “But I think with the way they're constructed, you want to utilize your whole roster. It didn't work out. You can look at it broadly and say it didn't work out because they scored two runs when we did make a change. You can also look at the fact it didn't work out and we didn't take advantage of at-bats we had with runners in scoring position.”

The Blue Jays scored just one run in two games against the Twins. Schneider made sure to emphasize that they blew chances to score, despite pulling Jose Berrios early on.

“So you can sit here and second-guess me, second-guess the organization, second-guess anybody. I get that. I get that,” Schneider said, via ESPN. “And it didn't work out for us today or yesterday. But that's baseball sometimes. There's 29 teams that are going to say the same thing when the season's over.”

Regardless of the decision by Schneider, the Blue Jays' offense did not show up, and that was headlined by Vlad Guerrero Jr. getting picked off by Sonny Gray when Bo Bichette had a chance to tie the game with a single.

It is another disappointing end to the season for a Blue Jays team that has expected to go deep into October for multiple seasons now.