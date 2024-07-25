Toronto Blue Jays and former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is planning to retire following the 2024 season, per ESPN. ESPN provided a quote from Kiermaier about the decision.

“I'm more than happy,” Kiermaier said Wednesday. “I'm at peace with my decision. The year is not over yet. Who knows what's left in store?”

Kiermaier plays the game hard. Anyone who has followed his career has seen all of the incredible catches he's made over the years. Whether he's diving for baseballs or robbing home runs, Kiermaier admitted that his play-style played a role in his retirement decision.

“Trying to get ready each and every day is the hardest it's ever been,” the Blue Jays outfielder said. He added that playing on “turf” has “beat” him up.

Kevin Kiermaier retiring after 2024 season

Kiermaier has dealt with injury concerns in recent seasons. He has not played in more than 129 games since 2015. Nevertheless, Kiermaier has won four Gold Gloves during his career.

Kiermaier made his MLB debut in 2013 with the Rays. He earned a more consistent role in 2014, ultimately winning his first Gold Glove Award. Kiermaier also finished 17th in MVP voting that season.

He's never been much of an offensive presence, but Kiermaier had some big swings for the Rays. His defense, though, turned him into a respected player around the league.

Kiermaier would win three of his four Gold Glove Awards in Tampa Bay with the Rays. He became one of the best players on the team. However, Kiermaier signed with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 campaign. The outfielder did not waste much time, as he immediately won his fourth career Gold Glove Award with his new ball club.

Perhaps he will make another run at a Gold Glove in 2024. Kiermaier has enjoyed a strong MLB career. At 34 years old, he clearly believes he's ready for the next chapter of his life.

Kiermaier's MLB legacy

Kiermaier will likely retire as a member of the Blue Jays unless he is traded before the deadline or changes his mind about retiring. Regardless, he will be remembered for his time with the Rays. Kiermaier played an important role in multiple Rays' playoff runs.

Again, his defense stood out. He did hit 14 or more home runs twice and stole 18 or more stolen bases three times. Kiermaier still found a way to make an offensive impact despite not being a superstar at the plate.

Blue Jays fans certainly appreciate what Kiermaier has brought to the team as well. He has continued to flash the leather in the outfield. Toronto fans have received the opportunity to watch one of the best defenders of all-time play for their ball club.

Overall, Kiermaier will be remembered as a four-time (possibly five-time depending on what happens in 2024) Gold Glove winning outfielder. It should also be noted that Kiermaier said he would like to remain involved in baseball. Perhaps he will get into coaching. Every team around the league would love for their outfielders to learn from Kevin Kiermaier.