The Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Kiermaier are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Shi Davidi. Toronto has been involved in the centerfield market throughout the offseason. They were previously linked to players such as Cody Bellinger and Bryan Reynolds. But they will be content with landing 3-time Gold Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier.

Kevin Kiermaier’s free agency decision reportedly came down to the Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, per Juan Toribio. The Dodgers are also in the market for a centerfielder as a result of their decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger. But Kiermaier ultimately opted to sign in Toronto.

As aforementioned, Kiermaier is a 3-ime Gold Glove winner. He was regarded as one of the best defensive centerfielders in baseball during his tenure in Tampa Bay with the Rays. He doesn’t offer much in the way of offensive productivity, but he can hold his own at the plate. But the Blue Jays don’t need offensive firepower given their deep lineup. They wanted to move George Springer to a corner outfield spot for health-related purposes, and Kiermaier profiles as a terrific centerfield replacement for Springer.

It should be noted that Kiermaier has dealt with some of his own injury concerns. He was limited to just 63 games in 2022 due to injury. Nevertheless, the Blue Jays are hopeful that Kiermaier will be able to patrol centerfield in Toronto without issue in 2023.

The Blue Jays could look to add more in free agency as the offseason rolls on. They are willing to do whatever it takes to make a World Series run this season.