The Toronto Blue Jays were the latest team to allow Shohei Ohtani to go deep on Friday night. Ohtani's first-inning bomb marked the third at-bat in a row he'd gone deep in. And as you can expect, the Blue Jays weren't exactly thrilled with this development.

One Blue Jays player, in particular, was far from pleased with the Ohtani home run. Matt Chapman had words with Toronto manager John Schneider after the at-bat. Let's just say Chapman didn't exactly hold back how he felt.

“Why did we pitch to him? He’s the only f*****g guy on the team that can hit,” Chapman appeared to say, according to JomBoy Media.

Of course, Ohtani is coming off what might be one of the greatest single-day performances in MLB history. The Angels star threw his first career complete-game shutout against the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. In Game 2, he swatted two home runs as the Halos swept the doubleheader.

However, despite Ohtani's first-inning home run, it's the Blue Jays out in front. In fact, Chapman homered in the second inning to tie the game. Danny Jansen went yard in the bottom of the third to give the Blue Jays the lead.

Toronto added to their lead thanks to a Bo Bichette RBI double in the sixth. Finally, Whit Merrifield hit the third Blue Jays home run of the game to give his team a 4-1 lead. Toronto held onto that lead to claim victory on Friday night.

The Angels are four games back of the Blue Jays for the final wild card spot in the American League. This series could have major postseason implications for both teams. Let's see how things unfold over the next couple days.