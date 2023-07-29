Shohei Ohtani continues to prove every day that he could very well be the most special talent we've ever seen on a baseball field.

Thursday, it was his first complete game shutout in the first game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers before he hit home runs in back-to-back at-bats in the second game of the day. Then on Friday, the Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom picked up right where he left off, taking Kevin Gausman's fastball deep for his 39th home run.

In the process, Ohtani moved a little bit closer to history. Via ClutchPoints (H/T ESPN Stats & Info):

Shohei Ohtani now has 39 homers this season 🔥 Over the last 50 years, these are the only AL players that have more HRs than Ohtani before August:

🔸Aaron Judge (42 in 2002)

🔸Ken Griffey Jr. (41 in 1998) (via @ESPNStatsinfo) pic.twitter.com/zRq3DExtZm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 28, 2023

August begins on Tuesday, therefore he could technically reach both Ken Griffey Jr and Aaron Judge. At the rate he's going, it feels possible. Shohei Ohtani is absolutely raking at the moment. In fact, the Japan native is on pace for 61 long balls in 2023.

The trade rumors were swirling around Ohtani for weeks but on Wednesday, the Angels made it clear they plan to keep their superstar and actually buy at the trade deadline in hopes of chasing a playoff spot. LA already went out and added Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez in a deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Ohtani continues to prove that he is the brightest star in the game. Not only does he own a 3.43 ERA and a 9-5 record in 20 starts on the hill, but the 29-year-old is also hitting .298 with 39 bombs and 80 RBI. It's pretty clear who is going to win AL MVP.

As for the record above, Ohtani has four games to either reach Griffey and Judge or pass them altogether. Three against the Toronto Blue Jays before LA heads to Atlanta on the last day of July to face the Braves.