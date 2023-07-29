The Toronto Blue Jays notched a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at the Rogers Centre, but things didn't start off great as Shohei Ohtani continued his hot streak, taking Kevin Gausman deep on the first pitch he saw from the right-hander in the top of the first. The fact that Toronto was even pitching to Ohtani in the first place clearly angered third baseman Matt Chapman, who absolutely reamed out manager John Schneider after the inning.

Following the contest, Chapman cleared the air on the situation and admitted that he let his emotions get the best of him. Via The Toronto Sun:

“That’s just everyone being competitive and wanting to win baseball games,” said Matt Chapman. “I think just heat of the moment kind of thing and keep that between me and my teammates and the coaches.

“I get passionate sometimes. I could probably have handled it better, but it comes from a good place. Sometimes I get fired up.”

In case you missed it, Matt Chapman essentially said why are we pitching to Ohtani, he is the only one who can hit on the Angels. There were a couple of F-bombs in there as well, though. There is no question Ohtani is easily the biggest threat in the LA lineup, so Chapman isn't totally out of pocket.

Chapman certainly redeemed himself after ripping Schneider, slugging his third homer against the Halos this season. He's 7 for 17 versus Los Angeles in 2023. The skipper didn't seem too bothered by his veteran showing his emotions either because, after all, Chapman is one of the leaders in the Blue Jays clubhouse. He's just passionate.