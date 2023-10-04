While the Toronto Blue Jays are on the brink of elimination Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card Series, one can't help but think about his future. For example: Matt Chapman. The third baseman, who came over to the Jays in a trade with the Oakland Athletics last March, will become a free agent this winter. Ahead of Game 2 against the Twins, Chapman gave his honest thoughts about potentially re-signing.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“All-Star 3B Matt Chapman says he has thoroughly enjoyed playing for the Toronto Blue Jays since leaving Oakland and certainly would welcome returning as a free agent.”

The question is, would the Blue Jays want him back? Although Chapman had 27 home runs in 2022, he hit just .229. And in 2023, the infielder slashed .240 with 17 bombs while missing 22 games.

Defensively, there's never been any complaints. Chapman is an elite third baseman with exceptional hands and arm strength. However, his bat isn't the most consistent and that could be the reason the Blue Jays let him walk this winter.

Matt Chapman was 1 for 4 against the Twins on Tuesday and will need to produce in Game 2 if the Jays are going to force Game 3. ESPN actually predicted in August that Chapman could fetch anywhere from $80 million to $150 million in free agency, which has a lot to do with his defense at the hot corner and the ability to hit for power. We'll see if Toronto is in play for giving him that much money.

For the time being though, the focus is on trying to make a playoff run.