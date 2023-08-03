With Bo Bichette going down with patellar tendinitis, the Toronto Blue Jays traded for shortstop Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals to fill the hole for now, and DeJong spoke about how excited he is to play shortstop for the Blue Jays and what he is willing to do for the team in the future.

“I'm thankful that they're giving me a chance to play shortstop, and I know there's a lot of things that can move around in the coming weeks, but just excited to make an impact and try to go out there and do my thing and just be me,” Paul DeJong said, via Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic. “I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help this team win.”

The Blue Jays hope to get Bo Bichette back at some point, and then DeJong would likely have to move positions. He said he is comfortable moving to second base, according to McGrath.

DeJong moved from a non-competitive team in the Cardinals to the Blue Jays, a team in a playoff spot as things currently stand. He said he is excited to help the team potentially go on a run.

“I'm excited to potentially make a run with this team,” DeJong said, via McGrath. “We've got a great group of guys top to bottom, and I'm just excited to see how these next two months go.”

It will be interesting to see where the Blue Jays end up, and where they are in the standings when Bichette does come back.