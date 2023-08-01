Toronto Blue Jays fans can probably breathe a sigh of relief regarding their best hitter. The Blue Jays' trade for Paul DeJong seemed to be a potential sign that Bo Bichette's injury was serious. Just a few hours before the 2023 MLB trade deadline, Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters that Bo Bichette is day-to-day.

Bichette left Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles because of a sore right knee. The Blue Jays' shortstop suffered the injury when he tried to stretch a single into a double. Bichette had an MRI that revealed no significant structural damage. The Bichette injury update came about three hours after Toronto acquired DeJong and cash from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Matt Svanson.

Bichette isn't completely out of the woods yet. The MRI of his knee showed inflammation. The Blue Jays haven't ruled out the possibility of Bichette landing on the injured list.

Bichette hasn't simply been Toronto's best hitter; he's the top hitter in the American League. The 25-year-old leads the race for the AL batting title with a .321 average. Bichette has a .847 OPS, 17 home runs and 59 RBI.

DeJong gives Toronto a starting-caliber shortstop for however long Bichette might be out. The 29-year-old is hitting .233/.297/.412 with 13 home runs. DeJong has a career .731 OPS.

Toronto made a few additions ahead of the trade deadline, looking to secure a playoff spot. The Blue Jays acquired reliever Jordan Hicks in another trade with the Cardinals.

Toronto has a 2.5-game lead on the Boston Red Sox for the third and final AL wild-card spot.