Ina time where athletes are constantly tip-toeing around drama and conflict, fans will appreciate the candor from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, who minced no words when discussing the Aaron Judge side-eye situation from May 16.

The reigning American League MVP and New York Yankees superstar glanced toward first base before blasting a home run off reliever Jay Jackson. Judge’s explanation for the scrutinized look was that he wanted to see who was “chirping” in the Yankees dugout. The pitcher himself admitted he was tipping his pitches and that the Yankees took advantage of the mistake.

Bassitt does not believe Judge at all but understands where he is coming from.

“Judge’s response to it? I had no problem with it,” the 34-year-old told Jomboy Media’s Chris Rose. “Was it a lie? Yeah, it was a lie.”

Chris Bassitt says the Yankees were relaying tips to Aaron Judge before his controversial home run in Toronto, although he did admit this is not technically illegal. "Judge's response to it? I had no problem with it. Was it a lie? Yeah, it was a lie." pic.twitter.com/CUqh3CbFhe — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 29, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stealing signs on the field of play without any technology or trash cans is considered gamesmanship by many fans and has been part of baseball for ages. Nevertheless, Aaron Judge is not going to do a divisional rival any favors by telling them they are making New York’s life easier. Otherwise, Commissioner Rob Manfred would need to bestow the inaugural Boy Scout Award on that man immediately.

Rather than the alleged lie, Chris Bassitt posed a question about the nature of how the signs were communicated and if it is in keeping with the integrity of the rules.

“They knew we were tipping and were relaying tips. Is that illegal? No,” he said. “If the first base and third base coach are having to relay tips, is that kind of a grey area, where it’s like should that be allowed to do? You can argue that back and forth all you want.”

An interesting point to be sure. Obviously, first and third base coaches are members of the team, but their proximity to the action would suggest some sort of an advantage in certain situations like this one. After a handful of rules just being implemented, this issue is probably not going to be on top of MLB’s agenda.

In the meantime, Judge may want to brainstorm a couple of other responses just in case this comes up again when the Blue Jays and Yankees meet later this season.