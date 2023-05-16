Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge caused quite the stir during Monday’s 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays when his eyes wandered over to the Yankee dugout moments before he belted his second homer of the night in the eighth inning.

Blue Jays announcers Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez, puzzled by Judge’s side eye, seemed to insinuate that the Yankees slugger was stealing signs on the broadcast.

Judge was asked about the Blue Jays broadcasters’ implying that he was cheating on Tuesday. The Yankees slugger said he has some “choice words about” their insinuation, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want. I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do.”

Given how the Yankees captain has been outspoken on cheating and sign stealing around baseball- especially the Houston Astros scandal- it’s no surprise that he has taken exception to the Blue Jays’ announcers’ mere thought that he was doing something against the rules.

Some speculated that Judge had eyed the Yankees dugout because they had spotted Blue Jays reliever Jay Jackson tipping pitches.

After the game, Judge denied that his side eye to the dugout had anything to do with a competitive advantage, as he told reporters that he heard “chirping” from his teammates.

It’s an answer that got a cheeky smile out of Yankees fans- and further protestations out of the Blue Jays’ faithful.

New York and Toronto have had some tense moments in recent years.

Eye-gate only figures to add to the hostility between these American League East rivals.