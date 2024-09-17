The Toronto Blue Jays have had a rough year, and some hard decisions will be made this off-season as the organization charts a path forward. One of those decisions will be what to do with shortstop Bo Bichette, who's coming back from injury Tuesday night.

Toronto activated shortstop Bo Bichette, in addition to other roster moves, via the team's social media.

“ROSTER MOVES:

🔹 SS Bo Bichette reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active for tonight’s game

🔹 INF Will Wagner (left knee inflammation) placed on 60-day IL

🔹 OF Daulton Varsho (right shoulder strain) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 14

🔹 OF Steward Berroa recalled from Triple-A and will be active for tonight’s game

🔹 RHP Nick Robertson claimed off waivers from the Angels and optioned to Triple-A,” the team posted.

Bichette had been out since mid-July with a calf strain. The 26-year-old is having his worst year statistically, slashing .222/.275/.320 with four homers and 30 RBI in 80 games.

Bichette, though, is usually one of the game's best contact hitters, as he has a .290 career batting average. The six-foot, 190-pounder's contract expires after 2025, so Toronto will need to extend him to avoid the risk of losing him in free agency.

Will Bichette stay a Blue Jay?

Bo Bichette helps the Blue Jays stay competitive

Bichette deserves the benefit of the doubt for this season, as he's been consistently productive since he was called up in 2019. Both he and superstar first baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr. hold the keys to a winning future for Toronto, as they're the only position players on the roster worth building around. Outfielders George Springer and Daulton Varsho have flashed power with 19 and 18 homers, respectively, but Springer is 34 years ol,d and both players are hitting below .225.

Bichette is open about his desire to stay in Toronto, via Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

“When I had time to think about what I want, basically my ultimate goal really is to play with Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.) forever, to win a championship with him and to do that with this organization,” Bichette said. “I’m 100% committed to doing whatever it takes to accomplish those things. That’s where I’m at.”

Bichette, who came up in the Blue Jays organization alongside Guerrero, is keeping his eyes on the goal they've had for years.

“We’ve talked since we were 18 years old in low-A, we’ve looked at each other every single year and told each other that we want to be together forever and win as many championships as we can,” Bichette said. “From my point of view, what I’m focused on now is how do we get back to who we are here.”

The only question now is how does Toronto's front office feel? Will it re-up their contracts, or trade them for prospects and commit to a rebuild?