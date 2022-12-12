By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Chris Bassitt is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays. The free agent starting pitcher is in agreement with the Blue Jays on a three-year, $63 million contract, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Bassitt’s deal will pay him the third-highest average annual salary among starting pitchers signed during this year’s MLB free agency period.

The Blue Jays’ deal also includes a limited no-trade clause, in which the veteran right-hander can notify the club of eight teams per year that he does not desire to be traded to, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Blue Jays made it clear heading into the winter that starting pitching was a point of emphasis for them.

Well, they ended up signing a pretty darn good pitcher in Chris Bassitt. The Toledo, Ohio native has made one All-Star team in eight seasons, which has seen him play for the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and New York Mets.

Bassitt has pitched to a 3.45 ERA in his career, but in some ways, 2022 was arguably his most impressive year.

Pitching for a Mets staff that featured aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, Bassitt was New York’s most reliable hurler, turning in a career-best 181 2/3 innings pitched while fanning 167 batters and winning a career-high 15 games.

He’ll slot into a Blue Jays rotation that already features the likes of budding star Alex Manoah and talented right-hander Kevin Gausman.

It’s a pretty impressive 1-2-3 punch for the Blue Jays, who needed to strike quickly with Carlos Rodon and Chris Bassitt the best of the remaining starters in MLB free agency.

A contending Toronto team just got better.