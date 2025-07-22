The Toronto Blue Jays sent a clear message Monday night — they’re not just winning, they’re having fun doing it. And no moment captured that better than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launching himself into home plate like a rocket, igniting the Rogers Centre crowd and Blue Jays fans across social media.

In the fifth inning of a crucial New York Yankees vs. Blue Jays matchup, Guerrero scored on a sharp double by Bo Bichette, diving across the plate to extend Toronto’s lead. The moment was electric, and the celebration was pure Vladdy.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast shared the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the intensity of Guerrero’s slide and his fired-up celebration.

“Belly flop right into the high five from Vladdy is electric”

Belly flop right into the high five from Vladdy is electric (via @Sportsnet)

Social media lit up with reactions from across the Blue Jays community.

“I can’t find a camera angle of it, but it's difficult to explain how aggressive Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s slide into home was. He launched himself into the air a mile before the plate.

He slid as if home plate was a threat to those he loves,” wrote MLB's @KeeganMatheson

(@vladdyswagon) kept it short and sweet: “There’s no player I wanna root for more than a fired up Vladimir Guerrero Jr”

On the other hand, Pauly Uso (@RealPaulyRyder) had a different take, tweeting, “The @BlueJays act like they won the World Series on a single run”

And Cayeman (@morsi12hotmail1) had jokes for the big first baseman, asking: “Is the plate okay?”

The play came during a pivotal stretch. Toronto, now 59–41 and atop the AL East standings, has won 11 straight home games and 6 of 8 matchups against the Yankees this year. Their 4–1 victory Monday night gave them a 4.0-game lead in the division.

The Yankees scored first on a Giancarlo Stanton homer, but the Blue Jays quickly responded with a Bichette double that plated both George Springer and Guerrero. Toronto capitalized on New York’s defensive miscues — errors by Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe added two more runs.

Kevin Gausman was dominant, striking out six over seven innings while the bullpen shut down any Yankee threat. Jeff Hoffman struck out the side in the ninth to seal the win.

Toronto’s recent form, 8-2 over their last 10 games, has elevated them to the best record in MLB since May. And while the standings matter, it’s moments like Guerrero’s that define this team’s energy and chemistry.

For a surging team with October dreams, that belly flop was more than a highlight — it was a statement.