Manager John Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays are currently gearing up to take part in the upcoming 2024 MLB season. The Blue Jays finished third in the AL East this past season, and Schneider's squad ended up losing in two games in the AL Wild Card Round against the Minnesota Twins, marking the third straight postseason appearance for the franchise that ended in a Wild Card round defeat.
A lot of Toronto's chances of success rise and fall with the health of superstar pitcher Kevin Gausman, who recently exited the spring training lineup with shoulder fatigue, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. However, the latest reports suggest that Gausman is on the road to recovery as the 2024 regular season looms in just a few short weeks.
“Kevin Gausman (shoulder fatigue) is feeling better after consecutive days of throwing this week. He’ll play catch on flat ground again Saturday, aiming to increase distance and see how his shoulder responds. If all goes well, Gausman could be back on a mound early next week,” reported Arden Zwelling on Sportsnet on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Indeed, few pitchers in the entire of Kevin Gausman when he has it working on all cylinders. In 2023, Gausman recorded a 3.16 ERA over 185 innings and 237 strikeouts, which was the best mark in the entire American League. Gausman went on to finish in third place in Cy Young voting for his efforts.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are slated to continue Spring Training on Friday afternoon vs the New York Yankees.