As Opening Day draws closer, Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto has still not found his next team in free agency. But that doesn't mean teams haven't looked into signing Votto.
The first baseman still wants to return for his 18th MLB season. Both the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels have been deemed as potential teams who could grant Votto his wish, via Buster Olney of ESPN.
Votto's 2023 campaign was marred by a shoulder injury, limiting him to 65 games. When healthy, he hit .202 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI. It didn't tell the story of Votto's whole career in Cincinnati, as over 2,056 games he hit .294 with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBI. Votto was a six-time All-Star, a Gold Glover and the 2020 NL MVP.
At this stage of his career, Votto doesn't seem likely to remain an everyday first baseman. However, he still provides a valuable bat at designated hitter. His experience in the league would be valuable for any clubhouse. Having a desire to return, Votto is eyeing a ring and could help ignite a team with similar championship hopes.
The Blue Jays are closer to a World Series berth than the Angels, at least on paper. Los Angeles lost Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. However, both squads still want to compete and could use a left-handed bat off of the bench.
Joey Votto will always be remembered for his legendary career with the Reds. But as he looks to continue his career, either the Blue Jays or Angels could become the second MLB franchise he plays for.