The Toronto Blue Jays have their work cut out for them this season as they prepare to tangle with the beasts of the AL East yet again. Last season, right fielder George Springer was a catalyst for the Jays' powerful batting lineup, and figures to reprise his role as a disruptor and key hitter alongside the Jays' more recognizable stars.
With preparations reaching a fever pitch, Bo Bichette unleashed a fiery message for doubters of Manager John Schneider's team, while starting pitcher Kevin Gausman revealed something important about the Jays' chemistry and readiness for another run.
Now the Jays' leadoff hitter has been revealed.
Springer Getting the Nod as Leadoff Hitter
Schneider revealed that Springer, who hit .258 last season, will lead off the batting lineup for Toronto this season in its quest to return to the MLB's second season.
Springer had 21 home runs and 72 RBI last season. He had the fourth-worst strikeout total on the Jays last season with 125 but also stole 20 bases and hit 25 doubles.
He snatched 248 total bases, second behind Vlad Guerrero Jr. among all Jays hitters.
Schneider's Prescription for Blue Jays RF's Success
Schneider said there is one key area Springer can work on for improved success at the plate: pulling the baseball.
The right fielder has worked diligently to improve his versatility at the plate and now Schneider hopes he can return to his bread and butter.
John Schneider says that George Springer will stay locked in as the leadoff hitter in 2024, and…
“For Georgie, it’s about getting back to what he’s great at. Pulling the ball more is something he’s talking about.” #BlueJays
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 22, 2024
“I still think he would be more valuable in the 4/5 spot,” one fan said in response to the news.
“Pulling the ball driving doubles in the gap with Bo and Vladdy on base,” another added.
“Would bat (Cavan) Biggio leadoff if he hits like he did in the second half last year?”
Most comments seemed skeptical of the move but one particular fan sounded excited.
“That's what we want to hear,” one woman named Sophie said.