Published November 16, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Toronto Blue Jays surprisingly traded Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, and are reportedly now considering a move involving George Springer. Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins admitted the team would mull the prospect of moving Springer to right field on a full-time basis if the opportunity to sign a game-changing center fielder emerges. Via Ethan Diamandas of SI Now, Atkins believes Springer would be open to the move if it meant bringing in a star center fielder during the offseason.

“If that does present itself, where there’s an everyday center fielder that we can add, [and] it makes our team better, I know George will be open to [moving to right field],” said Atkins.

Springer’s time in center field for the Blue Jays could be over should the opportunity to pursue a center fielder emerges. Moving Springer over to right field could significantly improve Toronto’s defense, an area in which they struggled last year.

The Blue Jays have freed up a significant amount of money in the past two days by parting ways with Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer, as well as trading Hernandez to Seattle. The Hernandez deal freed up over $12.5 million, while the team saved around $6.5 million with their decisions Tapia and Zimmer.

One name floated as a potential offseason target for the Blue Jays is Brandon Nimmo, who figures to collect a big payday in free agency. A plus defender in center field, Nimmo would reasonably be a strong fit for the Blue Jays, who are now able to potentially make a run at him after dealing Hernandez.

Hernandez was anticipated to make $14 million in 2023 but was set for free agency after the season.