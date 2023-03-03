Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was forced to leave the Toronto Blue Jays’ Spring Training game on Friday due to right knee discomfort, per the Blue Jays’ Twitter. The severity of the injury has not yet been revealed. The Blue Jays will need to decide how this will impact Guerrero Jr.’s chances of playing in the World Baseball Classic once an injury timeline is made available.

Guerrero Jr. has emerged as one of MLB’s best players over the past few years. He was looking forward to playing for Team Dominican Republic in the WBC, but his status for the tournament will now be in question. It should be said that teams proceed with great caution in Spring Training. This injury could prove to not be serious for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and he still may be able to play in the World Baseball Classic.

But if this injury forces Guerrero Jr. to miss a significant amount of time, Team Dominican Republic will have to move on without the Blue Jays’ superstar.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Guerrero Jr.’s primary focus is on helping the Blue Jays return to the postseason during the 2023 campaign. Toronto made a number of crucial additions during the offseason. They are looking for stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to help them reach new heights this year. However, health will be of the utmost importance.

For now, Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will hope this injury is nothing serious. We will continue to provide updates on the situation as they are made available.