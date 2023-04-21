Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.isn’t a fan of the New York Yankees. Vladdy Jr may spend his entire career in Toronto with the Blue Jays, or he could end up leaving in free agency. However, barring a drastic change of heart, Guerrero Jr has no interest in joining the Bronx Bombers. Guerrero Jr, who previously said he’d never sign with the Yankees, recently doubled down on that take, per Keegan Matheson.

“It’s a personal thing,” Vladimir Guerrero Jr said. “It goes back with my family. That’s my decision and I will never change that.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr referred to his refusal to ever sign with the Yankees as a “personal thing.” One has to wonder if it has anything to do with how well he performs against New York. For his career, the Blue Jays’ superstar is hitting .289/.346/.518 with an .864 OPS and 13 home runs against the Yankees, per Statmuse. Guerrero Jr is an excellent player most of the time, but he tends to turn it up a notch when facing Toronto’s rival.

As for his Blue Jays future, Vladimir Guerrero Jr is “open” to signing a long-term extension with Toronto. If a deal fails to come to fruition, Vladdy Jr will hit free agency in 2026.

For now, Guerrero Jr is aiming to lead the Blue Jays back to the playoffs. Toronto emerged as a legitimate contender in 2022, and they feature World Series-caliber potential this season.

The Blue Jays will play the Yankees on Friday at Yankee Stadium for the first of a three game series, and it will certainly be interesting to see what kind of reaction Vladimir Guerrero Jr receives following his comments.