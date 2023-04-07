Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins resolved a few team dilemmas during the offseason. For one, Atkins reached an agreement on a three-year, $33 million extension deal with Bo Bichette in February.

Atkins will soon have to come to resolutions on several other such dilemmas, including on the futures of both starting pitcher Alek Manoah and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Atkins reportedly attempted to sign the two to new deals during the offseason.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays’ “attempt” to sign Manoah to an extension “consisted of brief talks that never went anywhere.” Heyman adds it is “believed” that Toronto also “never got close” to coming to terms with Guerrero on a multiyear deal.

Guerrero, who signed a one-year, $14.5 million deal with the Blue Jays in January to avoid arbitration, is set to be under team control for the next two years.

Guerrero has made clear that he would like to put pen to paper on a new multiyear contract with the Blue Jays. He noted in September that he is “open” to signing off on such a contract, and he aspired to get “something” done in the offseason, although this did not turn out to be the case.

The Blue Jays may have to hand out a blockbuster contract to Guerrero in order to extend his stay in Toronto, especially Spotrac projects a $35.4 million average annual salary deal for the slugger.

Guerrero has opened up the 2023 campaign on a promising note. He boasts a .407 batting average to go along with six RBI recorded in seven games played.