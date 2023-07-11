Like father, like son indeed. For the first time in the history of the MLB Home Run Derby, a father/son duo both topped the field in the annual tournament with Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. taking home the Derby crown 16 years after his dad won one himself in 2007.

Guerrero Jr. defeated Randy Arozarena in the Finals of the 2023 Home Run Derby, 25-22, and it's got Twitter buzzing with reactions.

“Vladimir Guerrero won the Home Run Derby in 2007. Sixteen years later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby,” shared Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. HAS WON THE 2023 HOME RUN DERBY. THE HATERS SAID HE DIDNT HAVE THE STAMINA THE HATERS ARE SICK,” said Twitter user @Gate14Pod.

From Jordan Cicchelli of TSN Sports: “Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Jr. are the first father/son duo to win the Home Run Derby. How can you not be romantic about baseball?”

“For the first time in the history of the Derby, we have father-son winners. Vlad Guerrero Sr. won the 2007 Derby in San Francisco. Vladdy Jr. will join him. He just hung on to beat Randy Arozarena, 25-23. The Guerrero family was built to win Derbies,” tweeted Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. easily outlasted Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts in the quarterfinal round as he hit 26 homers in that matchup to just 11 by Betts. In the semifinals, he survived the challenge of Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, 21-20, before taking care of business in the finale versus Arozarena.

16 years ago, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. watched his father win the Home Run Derby. Today, Vlad takes home the trophy himself 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Le9Dv7FHsP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 11, 2023

The moment Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won it all. 💙 pic.twitter.com/IFhCUU7JVB — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023