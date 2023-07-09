The 2023 Home Run Derby is among us and it should be an entertaining spectacle as it always is. We are here to share our MLB odds series, while making a home run derby winner prediction and pick for the hitting spectacle.

The 2023 home run derby will see eight men vying for the chance to become home run derby champion. Additionally, it will see one man attempt to win it for the third time in four chances.

Juan Soto was the champion last season. However, Pete Alonso had won it the two previous times. Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge were the winners before that, but neither are healthy enough to participate in this contest.

Luis Robert will be the top seed in this bracket as he faces off with Adley Rutschman. Meanwhile, Alonso will go next as he faces Julio Rodriguez. Mookie Betts will battle Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to start his bracket. Finally, Adolis Garcia will take on Randy Arozarena.

Here are the Home Run Derby MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Home Run Derby Odds

Pete Alonso: +260

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +360

Luis Robert Jr.: +450

Julio Rodriguez: +650

Adolis Garcia: +700

Randy Arozarena: +1000

Mookie Betts: +1200

Adley Rutschman: +1800

Why Pete Alonso Will Win the Home Run Derby

Alonso is a threat in any tournament that involves home runs. Moreover, he has 26 this season while trying to help keep the New York Mets afloat. Look for him to clobber some baseballs as he attempts to win the tournament for the third time in four tries. Ultimately, he is the favorite due to his experience and his raw power.

Why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Will Win the Home Run Derby

Guerrero has the record for most home runs in a single round, which he set back in 2019. Now, he will chase that elusive home run derby title. Guerrero is attenpting to do what his father did in 2007. Somehow, the power has not been there for Guerrero during the regular season as he only has belted 13 home runs. Guerrero will hope to find the spark and build some momentum in this one.

Why Luis Robert Will Win the Home Run Derby

The White Sox are awful. However, Robert has been exceptional. Robert has 26 home runs for the southsiders, and looks to showcase some of that power in the home run derby. Significantly, it would be a great accomplishment in what has already been a great career.

Why Julio Rodriguez Will Win the Home Run Derby

The Mariners have struggled all season. Moreover, Rodriguez has not played as well as he could have. Rodriguez has just 13 home runs and might not catch the 28 he belted in less action last season. Regardless, he is still a threat at the plate and has the juice to take the ball out of the park, especially in his stadium, where the derby will take place. Look for Rodriguez to feel comfortable in this one.

Why Adolis Garcia Will Win the Home Run Derby

Garcia continues to mash the baseball, as he has hit 23 home runs. Now, he expects to slash some home runs in a stadium he is familiar with. Garcia has the tools and the skills to send the ball deep into the seats in left field.

Why Randy Arozarena Will Win the Home Run Derby

Arozarena has always been a hot hitter. Yet, not many are talking about him in this tournament. Arozarena has belted 16 home runs this season. Amazingly, he is four home runs away from tying his season-high record of 20, which he did in both 2021 and 2022. If anyone is capable of stealing this tournament with a hot bat, it's Arozarena.

Why Mookie Betts Will Win the Home Run Derby

Betts has always been a hot hitter. Likewise, he can go anywhere around the field. Betts has 26 home runs in 2023 and will look to add more in this derby. Therefore, expect him to have a strong showing.

Why Adley Rutschman Will Win the Home Run Derby

Rutschman is a significant reason why the Orioles are good again. Moreover, he has shown an ability to hit the baseball anywhere over the field. But he has hit only 11 long bombs in 2023, signalling a downward pattern. Yet, he still is capable of going long with the baseball. Rutschman has the longest odds to win this derby. However, you should not count him out.

Final Home Run Derby Winner Prediction & Pick

Robert will win his round. Then, Alonso will take his. Guerrero pulls off the upset and defeats Betts. Next, Garcia beats Arozarena. Alonso beats Guerrero while Garcia takes down Betts. Finally, Alonso reclaims his title by edging out Garcia in a thrilling final.

Final Home Run Derby Winner Prediction & Pick: Pete Alonso: +260