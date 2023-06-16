The Toronto Blue Jays will have to strongly consider being aggressive at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. In doing so, at least one marquee name on the Blue Jays' roster could end up finishing the 2023 season on another team.

No, the Blue Jays shouldn't become 2023 MLB trade deadline sellers. Expectations are too high in Toronto, and the Blue Jays have enough talented players to be competitive in October. Toronto doesn't look like a championship contender as currently constituted. The team's window to win a title is probably closing faster than many observers realize.

The Blue Jays' young core isn't so young anymore. Of the seven Toronto players with the most at-bats in the 2023 season, four are at least 30 years old. Three of those players have already celebrated their 33rd birthday. Bo Bichette and Valdimir Guerrero Jr. are 25 years old and under, but it won't be long before they become very expensive players.

Toronto isn't going to catch the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. The Blue Jays are only 1.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the American League. A big Blue Jays trade deadline, coupled with a second-half turnaround from the likes of Guerrero Jr. and Alex Manoah, could put Toronto in the thick of the pennant race.

Let's take a look at two Blue Jays players who should be on the block ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

Blue Jays 2B Cavan Biggio

It's time to give Cavan Biggo a fresh start. While Bichette and Guerrero Jr. have largely lived up to their promise, Toronto's third son of a former MLB All-Star has fallen short of what the Blue Jays hoped he would become. After last year's trade for Whit Merrifield, there is no place for Biggio in the starting lineup.

The 2023 has been the worst season of Biggo's career. The 28-year-old is hitting .192/.270/.385. Biggio only has 104 at-bats in 44 games. It's possible that his stats could improve if he gets to play for a team that can give him more consistent playing time.

Biggio has never played more than 100 games in a season. He did manage to hit 16 home runs and steal 14 bases when he reached the century mark as a rookie in 2019. Maybe a young team that is out of contention will be willing to take a chance on Biggio, hoping a change of scenery will do some good. He's cheap and under team control through the 2025 season, making him an appealing option for small-market clubs. Receiving a veteran arm who can help down the stretch in exchange for Biggio might make for a worthwhile Blue Jays trade.

Blue Jays Prospect Davis Schneider

If the Blue Jays trade Biggio, they'll be doing so when his value is at its lowest. Davis Schneider, on the other hand, might never have more value than he does with a few weeks remaining until the 2023 trade deadline. The utility player is raking in the minor leagues.

In 54 games with Triple-A Buffalo, Schneider is hitting .268/.392/.552 with 14 home runs. He can play second base, first base or left field. Toronto is set on the right side of the infield with Merrifield and Guerrero Jr. The Blue Jays traded for Daulton Varsho in the offseason with the hopes that he would man left field for years to come.

Schneider isn't some highly touted prospect. He's the 28th-ranked prospect in the entire Blue Jay organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Toronto should put Schneider on the block and see what his value is this summer. Toronto can either sell high on a potential fringe major league or give him a shot with the big-league club when an injury strikes.