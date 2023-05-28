The Toronto Blue Jays (27-26) take on the Minnesota Twins (27-25) in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Blue Jays-Twins prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays in just about every category and nothing has changed in this series. Bichette has five hits, two home runs and six RBI to lead Toronto. Kevin Kiermaier, Dalton Varsho and Cavan Biggio have the three home runs hit by the Blue Jays. Toronto does need to see more production and better at-bats from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman on Sunday afternoon as those two are a combined 1-17 in the two games played this series. On the mound, the Blue Jays have 23 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched, but they have allowed 19 hits and walked 11. Toronto will need to be better on Sunday than they were in the 9-7 loss Saturday if they want to win this game.

The Twins are hitting .271 in this series. Matt Wallner has four hits in two games played while Willi Castro and Edouard Julien have three hits each. Castro has two home runs while Wallner and Julien have a home run, as well. Byron Buxton, Michael Taylor and Joey Gallo are a combined 2-22 in the series, so Minnesota will need them to pick it contribute a little more on Sunday. On the mound, the Twins have only walked four batters in 18 innings, but they have given up 18 hits and five home runs.

The Starting pitchers for Sunday’s rubber match are Jose Berrios and Bailey Ober.

Here are the Blue Jays-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Twins Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+136)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Twins

TV: Sportsnet Canada, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Jose Berrios has been pitching well in May and especially in his last four outings. In fact, if you take out his first two starts of the season, Berrios has 50 innings pitched, 44 hits allowed, 45 strikeouts to 11 walks and a 2.88 ERA. That is a super respectable stat line for Berrios. He is back to pitching how he did when he played in Minnesota as he makes his return to the Target Field mound. The Twins are the fourth worst offense according to batting average and they have struck out the most times as a team, so Berrios should be able to have a good game in this one. As long as he keeps the ball in the yard, Berrios will help the Blue Jays cover the spread.

Toronto can hit. They have the fourth best batting average, ninth best OPS and 10th most runs this season. Ober is good, but he did get roughed up a little bit in his last start. If the Blue Jays can get to Ober and knock him out early, they will cover the spread.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Bailey Ober suffered his first loss of the season his last time out, but that was his first bad outing. Overall, Ober has done a good job limiting hits and baserunners this season. His 0.99 WHIP is evidence of that. Ober is in the 84th percentile in hard hit percentage and 82nd percentile in chase rate. This means Ober has great secondary pitches and causes hitters to stay off balance and chase pitches out of the zone. The Blue Jays are middle of the pack in both those categories, so Ober can possibly have a shut down game in this one.

Berrios has allowed six home runs in his last seven starts. The Twins have hit the eighth most home runs in the MLB and their lineup can generate some power when healthy. If they can find a way to drive the ball in the air on Sunday, the Twins will end up covering the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick

This should be another close game, just as the first two games of the series were. However, Berrios and the Blue Jays should be able to cover the spread and pull off a victory.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+136), Under 8.5 (-110)